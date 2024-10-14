India expels 6 Canadian diplomats after withdrawing Indian envoy to Canada

India on Monday expelled six Canadian diplomats amid rising diplomatic tensions with Canada.



In a statement, the ministry of external affairs listed the names of Canadian diplomats who have been asked to leave the country by or before 11:59 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2024.



Acting High Commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler, Deputy High Commissioner Patrick Hebert along with first secretaries Marie Catherine Joly, Ian Ross David Trites, Adam James Chuipka and Paula Orjuela are the diplomats expelled by New Delhi.



Earlier this evening, the MEA announced that it is withdrawing the Indian high commissioner and other diplomats after they were labelled as ‘persons of interest’ by Ottawa in its probe into the killing of pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.



In its statement, the MEA stated it summoned Canada's Charge d'Affaires, who was told that the baseless "targeting" of Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and other diplomats and officials was “completely unacceptable.”



“It was underlined that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau Government's actions endangered their safety. We have no faith in the current Canadian Government's commitment to ensure their security. Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials,” the MEA added.



Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

India-Canada diplomatic tensions

Tensions between India and Canada are high after Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau last year told his country's parliament about “potential involvement” of Indian government agents in the killing of Nijjar.



However, Trudeau's government is yet to share an evidence with the Indian authorities to substantiate the Canadian prime minister's allegations.



On Canada's move to link the Indian diplomats to Nijjar case, the ministry said,"The Government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government that is centered around vote bank politics," the MEA statement said.

"Since Prime Minister Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, the Canadian Government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests from our side. This latest step follows interactions that have again witnessed assertions without any facts. This leaves little doubt that on the pretext of an investigation, there is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains," the MEA added.