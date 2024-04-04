India expresses concern at Israeli strike on Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday expressed concern at the Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria, saying the escalating tensions in West Asia have the potential to fuel further violence and instability. Smoke rises after what the Iranian media said was an Israeli strike on a buidling close to the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria on April 1 (REUTERS)

An Israeli airstrike on Monday targeted a building within the Iranian embassy complex in the Syrian capital of Damascus, killing seven people. Among the dead were Brig Gen Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who oversaw operations in Syria and Lebanon, and two other generals.

“We have noted with concern the attack on Iranian diplomatic premises in Syria on April 1, 2024,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing.

“India is distressed at the escalating tensions in West Asia, and their potential to fuel further violence and instability. We urge all parties to avoid actions that go against commonly accepted principles and norms of international law,” he said.

The Indian government, which describes West Asia as part of the country’s extended neighbourhood, has called for the cessation of hostilities in Gaza and for a return to diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a two-state solution.

While the Indian leadership had initially expressed solidarity with Israel following the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas, it adopted a more nuanced approach after several Arab states conveyed their concerns about New Delhi’s approach.

Key partners in West Asia such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continue to be major energy suppliers for India, and the region is also home to nearly nine million Indian expatriates. The Indian side has watched the escalating tensions in West Asia with concern and has called for an end to fighting and immediate steps to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.