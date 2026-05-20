India, five Nordic countries deepen ties in energy, defence and technology

India and the Nordic countries on Tuesday established a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership to deepen cooperation in areas ranging from energy security to digital infrastructure, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the five Nordic states underscored the importance of trust-based ties in an era of geopolitical turbulence and uncertainty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrin Frostadottir and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during the Nordic-India Summit, in Oslo, Norway. (@narendramodi/X)

Modi joined his counterparts from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden for the third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo during the penultimate leg of a five-nation tour. The focus was on combining India’s scale and talent with the individual strengths of the Nordic states in areas such as renewable energy, digitalisation, defence, maritime security and shipping.

About the Green tech The new Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership, announced at the conclusion of the summit, will complement India’s similar partnerships with Denmark and Norway, drive cooperation in the blue economy and digital infrastructure, and open new avenues for collaboration in climate action, energy security and water management.

At a joint media interaction with the Nordic leaders, Modi said the partnership seeks to combine India’s scale with Iceland’s expertise in geothermal energy and fisheries, Norway’s blue economy and Arctic expertise, and the maritime and sustainability experience of all Nordic states to help create a better future for the world.

Defence The partnership will also help combine India’s talent with Sweden’s advanced manufacturing and defence capabilities, Finland’s telecom and digital technologies, and Denmark’s cybersecurity and health technologies to develop trusted solutions.

Modi referred to the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) signed by India and the European Free Trade Association, which includes Iceland and Norway, and the proposed free trade agreement with the European Union, which includes Denmark, Sweden and Finland. “With these ambitious trade agreements, we are ushering in a new golden era in relations between India and the Nordic countries,” he said.

He added that, amid global tensions and conflicts, India and the Nordic countries would continue to advocate a rules-based global order. “Whether it is Ukraine or West Asia, we will keep supporting efforts for peace and a swift end to conflicts,” he said in Hindi.

What the PMs said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, who hosted the summit after a gap of four years, emphasised the need for more collaboration between democracies in an unpredictable world.

The leaders, Støre said, discussed global security, economic cooperation and growing geopolitical challenges, and “focussed on support for international law, a rules-based order that needs reforms and progress, and…the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and finding a way diplomatically on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East”.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stressed on the need for partnerships based on trust, mutual respect and shared democratic values in a world marked by geopolitical shifts and uncertainty, while Denmark’s acting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called for the greater cooperation between India and the Nordic countries to navigate a rapidly changing world.

“The Nordic countries, when united, are a middle power. Working together with one of the greatest powers on…ideas and values can bring stability, prosperity and unity in a world that is changing rapidly and, unfortunately, not in the right direction,” she said.

Frederiksen said the discussions also focussed on defending democracy, governing AI and new technologies, and strengthening defence and security cooperation.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the six countries were bound by their focus on innovation, scale and long-term reliable relations, while Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir said India and the Nordic states could demonstrate how diverse countries can cooperate with “respect between nations in dialogue and trade”.

MEA statement According to the external affairs ministry, India and the Nordic countries agreed to leverage the TEPA and the proposed EU free trade agreement to strengthen trade, technology and investment ties, and launch joint climate initiatives combining Nordic innovation with India’s scale.

The two sides also agreed to deepen cooperation in the Arctic, especially in polar research and environmental issues, and launch joint projects in STEM fields and next generation communications technologies such as 6G.

They further agreed to promote a free, open and peaceful Indo-Pacific, enhance mobility for students and professionals, and expand defence industrial collaboration, including through 100% FDI offered to Nordic firms in India’s defence industrial corridors.

Despite the geographical distance between the two sides, Modi noted that bilateral trade had increased four-fold in the past decade, while Nordic investments to India had risen by almost 200% during the same period.

“We agree that reform of multilateral institutions is necessary and urgent, and on terrorism, we have a clear and united stand — no compromise, no double standards,” he said.

Modi departed for Italy, the final leg of his tour, soon after the summit concluded.