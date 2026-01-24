India focusing on Gulf markets to boost agricultural exports

India is focusing on stable and reliable markets such as the Gulf countries to boost its agricultural exports after signing two free trade agreements — one with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the other with Oman, an official said, citing them as a key reason for participating in world’s largest exhibition ‘Gulfood 2026’ in Dubai as the partner country. The UAE is India’s second top export destination after the US with total exports to the Gulf nation crossing $28.9 billion in the first nine months of the current financial year. (DPR PMO)

Despite global headwinds, India’s total exports to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries grew to $37.9 billion in April-November 2025, registering an annualized jump of 3.23%, the official, a spokesperson of the commerce ministry, said. GCC countries are the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. India signed an FTA with the UAE in 2022 and with Oman in December 2025.

“This (exports) could be converted into a double-digit growth with focused export of agricultural commodities, processed food and meat and poultry,” he said. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is introducing new products in the market. For example, on December 19, 2025, it facilitated the export of GI-tagged Indi Lime from Vijayapura district of Karnataka to Oman, he said. APEDA is organising India’s participation in the Gulfood 2026 from January 26 to January 30.

APEDA already has a pact with Lulu Hypermarket for export promotion of millets in the GCC countries. The authority facilitated Meghalaya to join hands with the Lulu Group to promote the state’s agricultural produce in the Gulf with its hypermarket chains across the GCC region. APEDA also helped the Lulu group to source orange and ginger from Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

In order to boost bilateral agri-trade, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the UAE’s ministry of climate change and environment (MOCCAE) and APEDA on cooperation in food safety and technical regulations on January 19. “This will enhance the flow of Basmati rice and other agricultural products from India to the UAE by establishing clear export frameworks, robust pre-shipment testing protocols, mutual cooperation on pesticide residue standards and the exchange of technical information,” he said. APEDA is an arm of the Union ministry of commerce and industry.

“India is the partner country at Gulfood 2026, underscoring its strategic importance as a reliable sourcing destination and a key contributor to global food security and resilient supply chains,” the ministry said in a statement issued on Friday. The Indian pavilion has doubled in size compared to last year, reflecting the expanding footprint of Indian agri-food exports, increasing global demand for Indian products and enhanced participation from exporters, institutions and startups, it said.

Exhibitors from 25 states and regions are participating, reflecting India’s vast agricultural and regional diversity. These include Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The participation highlights region-specific agri-products, GI-tagged items, organic produce and value-added food products, demonstrating India’s expanding engagement in international agri-trade, it said.

The BHARATI pavilion features eight high-potential Indian startups, selected through a national-level process from over 100 applicants, it said. “These startups are showcasing innovative products, technology-driven solutions and export-enabling offerings aligned with APEDA’s Farm to Foreign vision,” it added.