India gifts 84 vehicles to Nepal for hospitals and schools

PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jul 16, 2023 03:56 PM IST

The keys of 34 ambulances and 50 school buses were handed over by Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava to representative organisations.

India on Sunday gifted 84 vehicles to various organisations working in health and education sectors across Nepal, the Indian Embassy in Nepal said.

Indian embassy in Nepal shared the information via Twitter.
The keys of 34 ambulances and 50 school buses were handed over by Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava in the presence of Ashok Kumar Rai, the Minister of Education, Science and Technology, to representative organisations.

“Gifting of the vehicles has been one of the long-standing traditions of the government of India under the Nepal-India Development Partnership Programme to bolster the efforts of the government of Nepal to strengthen its infrastructure in health and education sectors,” Ambassador Srivastava said.

“This is part of a very robust and strong development partnership between India and Nepal, which has a long history and legacy, touching people's lives and bringing out tangible progress in the development journey of Nepal,” he pointed out at the ceremony attended by mayors, chairpersons of municipalities/rural Municipalities of various local bodies, as well as the representatives of various beneficiary organisations.

Education Minister Rai appreciated the Indian government's various ongoing developmental projects in Nepal and expressed hope that the aid will continue to strengthen people-to-people connectivity and the bilateral relations between the two countries.

He lauded the support of the government of India for reaching out and supporting the schools and health facilities across Nepal covering mountain to Terai regions.

India has since 1994, gifted 974 ambulances and 234 school buses, including the latest lot, to various health and educational organisations across Nepal.

