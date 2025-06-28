'India grateful for his effective leadership': PM Modi pays tribute to former PM PV Narasimha Rao on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, paid tribute to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his 104th birth anniversary. PM Modi appreciated Rao's wisdom and scholarly nature.(ANI)

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Remembering Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu on his birth anniversary. India is grateful to him for his effective leadership during a crucial phase of our development trajectory."

PM Modi appreciated Rao's wisdom and scholarly nature.

"His intellect, wisdom and scholarly nature are also widely admired," the X post read.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary.

In an X post, the Defence Minister wrote, "Remembering former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Garu on his birth anniversary. He was a towering statesman and scholar par excellence."

Union Minister Rajnath Singh noted that PV Narasimha Rao's tenure as the Prime Minister witnessed 'far-reaching economic progress'.

"His tenure as Prime Minister of India made notable contribution in far-reaching economic progress and national development," the X post read.

Born on June 28, 1921, in Karimnagar, Telangana, and being an agriculturist and an advocate, Narasimha Rao joined politics and held some important portfolios. He was the Minister of Law and Information, 1962-64; Law and Endowments, 1964-67; Health and Medicine, 1967; and Education, 1968-71, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Rao took over the post of the Home Minister on July 19, 1984 and was re-appointed to this post, with the additional charge of the Ministry of Planning on November 5, 1984. He was appointed as the Minister of Defence from December 31, 1984, to September 25, 1985. On September 25, 1985, he took over as the Minister of Human Resource Development.

He was India's Prime Minister from June 21, 1991, to May 16, 1996.