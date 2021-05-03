India has administered about 157mn Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered almost 157 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Sunday. On Day 2 of phase 3 of the nationwide vaccination drive, which includes the 18-44 year age group as well, over 86,000 beneficiaries in this age group were vaccinated. The Centre has also rubbished media reports that suggest that it has not order fresh stocks of vaccines since March this year.

In all, 156,816,031 vaccine doses have been given in the country by Sunday, 7am. This includes 9,428,490 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,265,397 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 12,757,529 frontline workers have had their first dose while 6,922,093 have got their second dose too.





In the 45-59-year age group 53,280,976 people have got their first dose and another 4,008,078 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 52,618,135 people have been administered their first dose while 11,449,310 have had their second dose as well.

As many as 1,648,192 vaccine doses were given by Sunday morning. Of this, 989,700 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 658,492 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

Meanwhile, the newly added category of 18-44 year age group saw 86,023 people vaccinated by Sunday morning.

On Monday, in a statement, the Union health ministry said, “There have been some media reports alleging that the Centre has not placed any fresh order for Covid-19 vaccines. The news reports suggest that the last order placed with the two vaccine makers (100 million doses with SII and 20 million doses with Bharat Biotech) was in March 2021. These media reports are completely incorrect, and are not based on facts.”