Some states showing early signs of plateauing in daily Covid cases: Centre

The Union health ministry said on Monday that some states including Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh are showing early signs of plateauing or decrease in their daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have till now been the worst-hit states from the pandemic across India and have been contributing the most towards daily cases and deaths.

Addressing a briefing on the prevailing Covid situation in the country, Union health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said, “It has been noted there is a decrease in the daily cases in some states. In Chhattisgarh, where the daily cases were around 15,500, they have now come down to 14,900. In Delhi, the daily cases have gone down to 24,253 from 25,294. The cases in Madhya Pradesh have come down to 12,800 from 13,000. And in Maharashtra, the peak of 65,000 Covid cases has reduced to around 62,000. Similar trends are seen in Telangana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand.”

Agarwal, however, pointed out these are very early signals and containment efforts should continue at the district and state level to ensure the number of cases can be reduced further.

Other states such as Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Kerala and West Bengal etc are still seeing an increasing trend in infections, Agarwal said and urged them to take precautionary steps and pay attention towards containment efforts. It is important that a micro-level analysis should be done in states which are seeing a rise in infections, the health ministry joint secretary added.

India has till now recorded nearly 20 million Covid-19 disease cases and 218,959 related deaths as it is currently facing a deadlier wave of the pandemic. The daily tally reached the peak at 401,993 cases on Saturday. However, on Sunday, the country saw a marginal dip in daily cases at 392,488 and on Monday it further went down to 368,147.

The active cases, meanwhile, have climbed to 3,413,642 and account for 17.13 per cent of the caseload. Agarwal told reporters on Monday there are 17 states which have less than 50,000 active cases, seven states which have 50,000-100,000 active cases and 12 states which have over 100,000 active cases.

