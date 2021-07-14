India has administered at least 385 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered at least 385 million Covid vaccine doses by Tuesday, July 12, even as Uttarakhand decided to suspend Kanwar Yatra after warnings from health experts. In what could be a boost to the vaccination drive, Serum Institute of India signed a deal with the developers of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to manufacture 300 million doses of the vaccine in India..

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Tuesday, 385,019,469 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 3,410,974 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 1,549,982 were given the first dose while 119,121 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 115,950,619 persons across the country have received their first dose and 4,019,089 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.





Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 5 million first doses of the vaccine in the age group 18-45 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the same age group for the first dose.

Meanwhile, India reported 38,792 new cases in the last 24 hours, said the ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday. The country has also reported 41,000 recoveries and 624 deaths, the ministry said.

The tally of positive cases stands at 30,946,074, including 30,104,720 recoveries and 411,408 deaths.