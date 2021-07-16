India has administered at least 394 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered at least 394 million Covid vaccine doses by Thursday, July 14, even as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ruled out reopening of schools in the national Capital as of now. He said his government will “not take any risks” till the vaccination process is complete for everyone.





Meanwhile, by 7pm on Thursday, 394,978,565 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 3,515,093 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 1,659,977 were given the first dose while 161,950 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 119,736,449 persons in this age group across the country have received their first dose and 4,372,202 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Also Read | Coronavirus: These symptoms in first week of infection linked to long Covid-19

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 5 million first doses of the vaccine in the age group 18-45 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the same age group for the first dose.

India’s caseload climbed to 31,026,829 on Friday after 38,949 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. As many as 542 people died and 40,026 recovered from the viral disease during the said period, taking the cumulative death toll and recoveries to 412,531 and 30,183,876 respectively. The active cases of Covid-19 stand at 430,422 and constitute 1.39% of the caseload, the health ministry’s update further showed.