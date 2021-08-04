India has administered at least 480 million Covid vaccines till now

India had administered at least 480 million Covid vaccine doses by Tuesday, August 3. In what should cause alarm, the number of cases has started rising across the country, after nearly three months of a steady decline.

In China, all residents of Wuhan will be tested for the virus as three Delta variant cases were reported there.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Tuesday, 484,181,676 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 5,151,891 doses were administered on the day. Also, Uttar Pradesh administered at least 2.2 million doses on the day, as per the provisional report.

In the 18-45 age group, 2,943,889 were given the first dose while 387,076 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 163,485,422 persons in this age group across the country have received their first dose and 9,823,204 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the 18-45 years age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the age group with the first dose.





On Wednesday, India reported 42,625 fresh new cases, taking its total tally to 31,769,132 and the active caseload to 410,353, according to data updated by the health ministry. The death toll also climbed to 425,757 with 562 fatalities.