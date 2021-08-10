India has administered at least 510 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered at least 510 million Covid vaccine doses by Monday, August 9.Meanwhile, the Delhi education department issued guidelines for educational institutes ahead of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority allowing students of classes 10,11, and 12 to go to school for admissions and board exam-related work.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Monday, 513,914,567 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 4,906,273 doses were administered on the day. Of this, 3,680,340 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,225,933 for the second dose.

In the 18-45 age group, 2,666,611 were given the first dose while 459,352 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 179,570,348 persons in this age group across the country have received their first dose and 12,491,475 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.





Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the 18-45 years age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the age group with the first dose.

On Tuesday, the Covid tally in India jumped by 28,204 cases, pushing the cumulative number to 31,99,8158, according to the data released by the Union health ministry at 9am. The daily death toll saw an increase of 373, the daily bulletin showed, which took the overall fatality count to 428,682.