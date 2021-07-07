India has administered over 360 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 360 million Covid vaccine doses by Tuesday, July 6, even as the Centre flagged “revenge travel” since lifting of Covid curbs. The health ministry briefing saw images from various tourist destinations to point out “gross violations” of Covid-appropriate behavior.

Delhi recorded the grim milestone of over 25,000 Covid deaths since the outbreak of the infection in March last year as the city added another four deaths to its total toll on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Tuesday, 360,956,621 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many 3,240,007 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 1,600,825 were given the first dose while 109,913 doses were given as the second dose. Cumulatively, 104,524,240 persons across the country have received their first dose and 3,042,302 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Eight states: Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 5 million first doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the 18-45 age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the age group with the first dose.

Meanwhile, India reported 43,733 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s active caseload declined to 459,920. So far, 29,799,534 patients have recovered across the country.