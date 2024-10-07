Menu Explore
India has always been first responder for Maldives: PM Modi

ByHT News Desk
Oct 07, 2024 01:25 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced collaboration projects with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu following their bilateral meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after a bilateral meeting with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, today announced that the two countries will collaborate on several projects in the future. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Muizzu who arrived in India on Sunday on a five-day visit was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier today.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Maldivian President and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed as they arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On Sunday, Muizzu upon his arrival was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kiriti Vardhan Singh. Muizzu is visiting India on an official invitation by President Droupadi Murmu.

Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana Election, Jammu and Kashmir Election 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.

Get real-time updates on the Assembly Election 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
