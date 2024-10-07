India has always been first responder for Maldives: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after a bilateral meeting with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, today announced that the two countries will collaborate on several projects in the future. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Muizzu who arrived in India on Sunday on a five-day visit was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier today.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Maldivian President and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed as they arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On Sunday, Muizzu upon his arrival was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kiriti Vardhan Singh. Muizzu is visiting India on an official invitation by President Droupadi Murmu.