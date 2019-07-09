‘India has long had a field day…’: Donald Trump’s new tweet attack over tariffs

US President Donald Trump complained about Indian tariffs once again on Tuesday, raising the issue barely two weeks after discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Japan’s Osaka.

“India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!” Trump tweeted.

The president might be setting up the agenda for an upcoming visit of two senior officials from the office of the US Trade Representative, the country’s key trade negotiator, who are leaving for India for three days of talks, according to people familiar with these discussions. A response is awaited from the White House to a request for the context and reason for the tweet.

Trump had used a variation of the post in a tweet while he headed for Osaka. “I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even

Trump and Modi had held detailed discussions on trade at Osaka and had decided to let their respective ministers pick it up from there, with the American leader saying “big trade deals” could be announced. And he had apparently not seemed to be in a hurry for an outcome.

President Trump, championing his ‘America First’ policy has been a vocal critic of India for levying “tremendously high” duties on US products, has described the country as a “tariff king”.

India and the United States have been trying to sort trade differences that have come to bedevil ties that have been on the upward trajectory in most other areas, especially defence exercises and trade, with India’s purchase orders for high-tech equipment fast-tracked like that of some close US allies such as Israel.

Just days after Prime Minister Modi started his second term, the Trump administration terminated special trade privileges for India, under the Generalized System f Preferences, citing India’s failure to open up its markets to US companies. New Delhi responded with retaliatory tariffs, that it had proposed in 2018 in response to US levies on steel and aluminum but had kept in abeyance to allow for talks to continue.

Bilateral trade between India and the United States has been on the rise, going up to more than $142 billion in 2018, but President Trump has been focussed on market access for dairy and medical devices sectors and India’s trade surplus, which it has been able to cut through stepped oil and gas purchases and other imports.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 18:45 IST