NEW DELHI: In his 98-minute Independence Day speech delivered from the imposing Red Fort on a drizzly morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday captured the strides made by India to further self-reliance in the critical defence manufacturing sector and how the country had gradually transformed itself from being an importer of military hardware to an exporter. India has made strides to further self-reliance in defence, exporting weapons too: PM

“I am elated to say that our defence sector, which was dependent on importing even small items, has gradually emerged and is establishing itself as an exporter and manufacturer of defence equipment,” Modi said in his 11th consecutive Independence Day address, one of his longest.

The PM used notes to deliver his customary address, instead of the teleprompter. Intermittent drizzle during the function saw the invitees, including top three-star military officers, slip in and out of disposable raincoats made available at the venue. Umbrellas are among the items that are not allowed for security reasons.

Modi’s comments came at a time when military exports have risen sharply, and imports have dropped on the back of policy initiatives and reforms during the last 10 years, and the country is on course to achieve an annual defence export target of ₹50,000 by 2028-29.

The PM praised the military for its role in pushing the self-reliance drive.

“I am deeply grateful to our defence forces...They have shared a list of defence items that they have resolved not to import. We should learn true patriotism from our armed forces. With this spirit, we are becoming self-reliant in the defence sector.”

Modi was referring to a series of positive indigenisation lists published by the defence ministry to ban the import of different types of weapons, systems, ammunition, and critical sub-systems and components over the next four to five years. India has taken a raft of measures to boost self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector. Apart from the phased import bans, these steps include creating a separate budget for buying locally made military hardware, increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) from 49% to 74% and improving ease of doing business.

“We were earlier in the habit of questioning any increase in the defence budget. No one ever tried to find out where the funds were utilised. The budget was spent on importing military hardware,” he said.

India’s defence exports stood at ₹6,915 crore during April-June 2024, data shared by the defence ministry last week showed. This was 78% higher than ₹3,885 crore for the corresponding period in financial year 2023-24.

In April, the defence ministry announced that India’s defence exports grew 32.5% in 2023-24 and crossed ₹21,000 crore for the first time as the country remained focussed on boosting the indigenous defence manufacturing sector as well as military exports.

The value of exports in 2023-24 was 32.5% more than that in the preceding year, when it was ₹15,920 crore. Defence exports have grown 31 times in the past 10 years, official data shows.

India exports military hardware to around 85 countries, with around 100 local firms involved in the effort. The hardware includes missiles, artillery guns, rockets, armoured vehicles, offshore patrol vessels, personal protective gear, radars, surveillance systems and ammunition.

In his speech, the PM also touched upon the 2016 surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the 2019 air strikes into the neighbouring country to highlight the Indian military’s capabilities. Both strikes were a direct military response to Pakistan-backed terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir.

There was a time when the country was a victim of terror attacks, but now it’s bold and strong, with the armed forces giving a befitting reply to anyone who tries to harm the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country, a defence ministry statement said, quoting from the PM’s speech.

“He asserted that the nation is proud of its brave soldiers who selflessly serve the motherland,” it added.