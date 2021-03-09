India imports 19.97 mln tons of fertilisers till Feb: Fertiliser minister Gowda
The country imported 19.97 million tonnes of fertiliser till February in the current fiscal and there was no shortage of supply during the kharif and rabi season, Fertiliser Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said in Parliament on Tuesday.
Gowda, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said 98.28 lakh tonnes of urea, 47.80 lakh tonnes of Di Ammonia Phosphate (DAP), 40.70 lakh tonnes of Muriate of Potash (MoP) and 12.99 lakh tonnes of NPK fertilisers were imported till February this fiscal.
Of the total import of 19.97 million tonnes, 11.33 million tonnes were imported during the kharif (summer) season and 8.64 million tonnes in the ongoing rabi (winter) season till February.
About indigenous production, the minister said that total fertiliser production stood at 32.24 million tonnes till January of this year, of which urea output was 20.98 million tonnes.
The country meets the gap between demand and production in the case of urea through timely imports. In the case of phosphatic and potassium fertilisers, private companies import these fertilisers based on their commercial judgements, he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sexual harassment case: EC directs suspension of Tamil Nadu SP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikita, Shantanu, get protection from arrest till March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition keeps up heat in Houses on fuel prices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand upheaval: What went wrong with Trivendra Singh Rawat?
- Unhappiness had been brewing in the state party unit since 2018, a year after Rawat took over, but things gathered momentum last month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED probes Punjab MLA, son-in-law for alleged links to international drugs racket
- The central agency has registered two cases a few weeks back to investigate money laundering.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decoding Tamil Nadu’s reservation policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India most favourable market for solar energy: ISA report
- India has set an ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030 with 175 GW deployment by 2022. This is the world’s largest expansion policy according to the report.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The significance of Trichy for the DMK in TN polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Satisfaction in giving nod': Justice Chandrachud on permanent commission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM files nomination from Majuli seat for 1st phase of Assam polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED raids Punjab MLA, 8 others over ‘links with drug syndicate’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discontent among MLAs may have triggered Rawat’s ouster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt explores privatisation of 90 railway stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lancet publishes phase 2 trial data in boost for Covaxin’s safety credentials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 million vaccine doses delivered in a day: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox