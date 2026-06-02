India issues fresh advisory amid Ebola scare: ‘Isolate if travelled through affected country'

The government issued a fresh advisory on Tuesday amid a global scare on the Ebola virus, urging those who have travelled from or transitted through affected country to “isolate” themselves. Health workers get dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) at the Evangelical Medical Center in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo. (REUTERS)

In a detailed statement, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare clarified that there were no confirmed Ebola cases in India, and said that those who have travelled to Ebola-affected countries and are developing some particular symptoms should isolate and inform local health authorities.

“If you have travelled from or transited through an Ebola-affected country in the last 21 days and develop symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, or unexplained bleeding, etc., isolate yourself and inform local health authorities,” the advisory read.

The government also shared a helpline number - 1075 - to use for contacting authorities for any assistance. “Early reporting can save lives and help prevent the spread of disease,” the release said.

The fresh advisory came days after the government listed countries to avoid travel to - the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.

Ebola scare in India? The Ebola virus outbreak caused concerns across the world, including in India over the past few weeks. However, Gujarat health minister Praful Pansheriya recently quelled fears, confirming that a suspected case involving a traveller from the Democratic Republic of Congo tested negative for the virus.

The minister urged the citizens not to panic and rely on the information provided by the Health Department to stay away from any rumours.

"The report of a suspected patient of the infectious disease Ebola virus originating from Congo has come back negative. Citizens are requested not to harbour any kind of fear or panic and to stay away from rumours, relying only on the official information provided by the Health Department," he said.

What's latest on the Ebola outbreak? The Ebola virus outbreak was declared a “public health emergency of international concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO) last month, after about 80 people died across affected countries. The toll later crossed 200, with 1,077 suspected cases reported since the outbreak began.

In its announcement for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, the WHO had clarified that Ebola didn't yet meet the criteria for a pandemic emergency, but warned countries sharing borders with the DR Congo with a high risk.

However, things seemed to have eased up since then. According to a latest Bloomberg report, Congo reopened the main airport in the eastern province hardest hit by Ebola, after health officials reported tentative signs the outbreak may be slowing.

The struggle to trace exposed contacts and investigate suspected cases continues nevertheless.