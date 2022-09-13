Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India, Japan carry out navy drill in Bay of Bengal amid China's concerns

India, Japan carry out navy drill in Bay of Bengal amid China's concerns

india news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 10:48 PM IST

The Indian Navy is represented by multi-purpose stealth frigate Sahyadri and anti-submarine warfare corvettes Kadmatt and Kavaratti, an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

The sixth edition of Japan-India Maritime Exercise 2022 (JIMEX22), hosted by the Indian Navy, is underway in the Bay of Bengal, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/ Spokesperson Navy Twitter)
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta

The navies of India and Japan are carrying out a mega military exercise in the Bay of Bengal to enhance operational understanding.

The sixth edition of Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JIMEX 22) hosted by the Indian Navy began on September 11.

The Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) deployed Izumo, a helicopter carrier, and Takanami, a guided missile destroyer for the exercise, an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

The Indian Navy is represented by multi-purpose stealth frigate Sahyadri and anti-submarine warfare corvettes Kadmatt and Kavaratti. Additionally, guided missile destroyer Ranvijay, fleet tanker Jyoti, offshore patrol vessel Sukanya and submarines, MIG 29K fighter aircraft, long range maritime patrol aircraft and ship borne helicopters of the Indian Navy are also participating in the exercise, the spokesperson said.

This edition of the JIMEX marks the 10th anniversary of the exercise which began in Japan in 2012.

"The JIMEX 22 seeks to consolidate the high degree of interoperability that exists between maritime forces of the two countries, through complex exercises in the surface, sub-surface and air domains," the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india japan china bay of bengal indian navy
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP