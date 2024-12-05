Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India, Kuwait to bolster cooperation in trade, tech and security

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 05, 2024 02:39 PM IST

New joint working groups will be set up under the JCC in the areas of trade, investment, education, technology, agriculture, security and culture

NEW DELHI: India and Kuwait on Wednesday agreed on measures to bolster their cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, technology and security.

India and Kuwait decided to set up a joint commission for cooperation at the level of their foreign ministers (X/DrSJaishankar)
India and Kuwait decided to set up a joint commission for cooperation at the level of their foreign ministers (X/DrSJaishankar)

External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his visiting Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al Yahya reviewed bilateral ties at a meeting and signed a memorandum of understanding on setting up a Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) at the level of foreign ministers.

New joint working groups will be set up under the JCC in the areas of trade, investment, education, technology, agriculture, security and culture, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

The JCC will act as an umbrella mechanism to review and monitor the overall bilateral relationship through the new joint working groups and existing ones in areas such as hydrocarbons, health and consular matters.

The ministers reviewed relations in key areas such as trade, investment, energy, food security and people-to-people ties. They also discussed regional and international issues.

“The situation in the Middle East is a matter of very deep concern. It’s a subject on which it’s important that India and Kuwait communicate with each other and work together,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks.

Jaishankar thanked the Kuwaiti government for taking care of the one million-strong Indian community in the country, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yahya also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recalled the strong bonds between the two countries and conveyed his appreciation to the Kuwaiti leadership for ensuring the welfare of the Indian community.

“I thank the Kuwaiti leadership for the welfare of the Indian nationals. India is committed to advance our deep-rooted and historical ties for the benefit of our people and the region,” Modi said in a post on X.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On