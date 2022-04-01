India logs 1,335 fresh covid cases, 52 deaths in 24 hours

India on Friday reported 1,335 fresh coronavirus cases, a minor rise in the daily cases as compared to Thursday, taking the total tally to 4,30,25,775 covid cases. The country also recorded 52 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll due to the virus to 5,21,181.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the health ministry, the active cases currently stand at 13,672 - comprising 0.03% of the total covid infections.

A total of 1,918 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 98.76 in the country, while the daily positivity rate stood at 0.22%

India has administered 1,84,31,89,377 vaccine doses in the country so far, according to the CoWin portal. 23,57,917 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24-hours. On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh became the first state in India to administer 30 crore covid-19 vaccine doses.

As the country is witnessing a downward trend in the covid cases, Delhi and Maharashtra - two of the worst-hit states due to the coronavirus, have decided to lift all covid curbs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday decided to do away with a fine for not wearing face masks in public places. Until now, a fine of ₹500 was imposed for not wearing masks in public places across the national capital. Delhi's covid cases tally currently stands below the 1500 mark.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday withdrew all restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The government also revoked the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act that had been in force for the last two years. The active cases in Maharashtra currently stand at 902.