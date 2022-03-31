UP becomes first state to administer 30 crore covid doses, Yogi calls feat 'Jeet Ka Vaccine'

In a massive milestone, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in India to administer 30 crore covid-19 vaccine doses. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to share this milestone. “U.P. under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first state in the country to provide a protective cover of 30 crore doses of Covid vaccine. This achievement is dedicated to the committed health workers of the state and the conscious people of the state,” he wrote in Hindi. Calling it the ‘Jeet Ka’ vaccine, he urged people to get vaccinated.

According to data on the CoWin portal on Thursday till 2 pm, at least 30 crore vaccine doses out of the total 184 crore doses have been administered in the state of UP. Over 2,05,03,327 children in the age group of 15 to 17 years and 9,60,066 children in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered vaccine doses in the state so far.

Meanwhile, over 24.25 lakh precaution doses (booster shots) have been administered to the frontline workers, healthcare workers, and senior citizens in the state.

To strengthen the vaccination process, Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday during a Team-9 meeting, had directed officers to intensify vaccination of children in the age group of 12-15 years. He also expressed satisfaction over the coronavirus situation in the state as compared to other states.

“In last 24 hours, 1.3 lakh sample tests were conducted and only 34 fresh cases were reported while 354 covid patients were undergoing treatment in the state. Also, in the last 24 hours 49 patients recovered,” the chief minister had said on Wednesday.

India on Thursday continued to see a downward trend in its Covid tally with 1,225 fresh cases, as per the health ministry data. While 28 deaths were reported, 1,594 people have been recovered in the last 24-hours.