Yogi satisfied over UP Covid situation, wants kids’ vaccination intensified

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officers to intensify vaccination of children in the age group of 12-15 years for protection against Covid.

In the first meeting of Team-9, constituted for Covid management in BJP government 2.0, Yogi expressed satisfaction over the Covid situation in Uttar Pradesh in comparison to other states.

“In last 24 hours, 1.3 lakh sample tests were conducted and only 34 fresh cases were reported while 354 Covid patients were undergoing treatment in the state. Also, in the last 24 hours 49 patients recovered,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak, who was allotted health and family welfare and medical education portfolios, minister of state for health and family welfare Mayankeshwar Singh and other ministers were present in the meeting.

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and other officers also attended the meeting.

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh had already administered 29.93 crore Covid vaccine doses and conducted 10.78 crore tests. “All citizens above 18 years of age have been vaccinated in the state. 83% eligible adults have received both doses of the vaccine, 93% adolescents in the age group of 15-17 years have been given vaccine cover, 24 lakh people have received precautionary doses while 7.19 lakh children in the age group of 12 to 15 years have been vaccinated,” he said.

Yogi said the integrated command centres established in the districts should remain active so that people can contact the centres directly, when needed.

Fire incidents

The chief minister said: “In view of fire incidents in hospitals in various states, elaborate measures should be taken for fire prevention in UP hospitals. A physical review of fire safety measures in all hospitals and medical colleges across UP should be done. If any deficiency or fault in working of fire safety equipment is detected it should be corrected on priority basis. Review of fire safety measures should be launched as a campaign in all the 75 districts of the state immediately.”

“The state government was working to provide fire tender facility at tehsil level. Work was in progress. The response time for fire tenders of a maximum of 15 minutes in rural areas and 7 minutes in urban areas should be ensured,” he said.

Sero surveillance

The results of the recently conducted sero surveillance show that after the third wave, antibodies among people in UP has improved significantly. Vaccination has proved to be very useful. It should be ensured that not a single resident of the state is deprived of Covid vaccine, he said.

The policy of aggressive testing and tracing, rapid treatment and vaccination has yielded good results. Various global organisations have appreciated Uttar Pradesh’s efforts for Covid management, he said.

‘Testing in all districts’

Yogi said: “When the first Covid case was detected in March 2020, UP did not have testing facilities. The samples were sent to NIV Pune for test and patients were sent to Delhi for treatment. Today samples are being tested in all our 75 districts. There has been unprecedented improvement in hospital facilities in all districts.”

Genome sequencing of Covid samples was being done in four institutes in Uttar Pradesh. The UP models namely Integrated Covid Command Centre, Cluster Model of Vaccination and Monitoring Committee were getting all-round appreciation, the chief minister said.