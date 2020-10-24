India logs dip in day-on-day active Covid-19 cases, count below 7 lakh for 2 days

india

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 18:28 IST

India’s active caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continued to remain below 700,000 for the second consecutive day, with 80% of the total new cases being reported from 10 states.

The active cases now comprise only 8.71% of the total positive cases of the country, suggesting that the disease has registered a downward trend.

There has been a progressive dip in the day-on-day active cases during the past few weeks, with the country’s active Covid-19 caseload standing at 6,80,630 till noon on Saturday.

“The declining trend of the active cases is complemented by the unbroken rising number of recovered cases. The total recovered cases have crossed the 70 lakh mark and stand at 70,16,046. The national recovery rate has further improved to 89.78%,” the Union health ministry said in a statement.

Professor M Vidyasagar, from the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, who headed the 10-member government committee that recently made projections about Covid-19 cases and deaths in India, says in his report that the cumulative number of active cases could fall below 40,000 cases by end of February next year.

“From about 10 lakh active cases that were reported around mid September, the current active case load has dropped to about 7 lakh, which is a drop of 30% in about a month. So, the numbers are declining.”

“There is a caveat though that all Covid-19 appropriate precautions such as wearing a mask, maintaining hand hygiene and observing physical distancing must be observed without fail. Any form of laxity can result in resurgence of cases,” added professor Vidyasagar.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India are 78,13,542 as on date.

“The continuous decline in active cases is a result of the successful test, treat and track strategy of the Union government that is being implemented in states. The change in the active cases across the states and Union Territories has been varied, indicating different stages in their fight against the global pandemic,” said a health ministry statement o Saturday.

The number of new deaths reported in a day has also seen a sharp decline, from about 1,000 new deaths in a day about a month ago to 605 reported on Saturday. With that the total number of people having succumbed to Covid-19 in India so far stand at 1,17,946.

“The current numbers seem to suggest there is a decline in the disease graph but as we have seen globally this disease have seen multiple peaks. Many countries are seeing the second wave of the disease, and with temperatures dropping and probability of intermingling of people high because of the festive season, it remains to be seen how the virus behaves,” said Dr Vivekanand Jha, executive director, George Institute for Global Health India.

“This is a new virus and there is a fair amount of uncertainty involved,” he added.