India, Maldives agree to maintain peace, stability

India and the Maldives on Saturday agreed to focus on each other’s concerns while maintaining peace and stability in the Indian Ocean as a new government headed by President Ibrahim Solih assumed office in Male following the ouster of a pro-China regime in recent elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the only head of government invited to Solih’s inauguration at the national soccer stadium in the capital, and India was the only country mentioned by name in the new president’s maiden speech as he pledged to improve ties with neighbours to ensure stability in the region.

Modi sat at the ceremony flanked by the two key leaders of the new ruling coalition – former presidents Maumoon Abdul Gayoom and Mohamed Nasheed – and his presence reflected the end of years of icy relations because of former president Abdulla Yameen’s tilt towards China. Ties hit an all-time low when Yameen declared emergency in February and ignored calls by India and Western powers to restore democracy. “We will endeavour to strengthen the existing ties the Maldives has had with India and other neighbouring countries. The Maldives will bolster its shared role to ensure peace and stability in the Indian Ocean,” Solih said in his address after being sworn in.

Solih met Modi immediately after his inauguration, and the two sides agreed to work closely for peace and security in the region. A joint statement said “both leaders agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean and being mindful of each other’s concerns and aspirations for the stability of the region”. They expressed their commitment to increased cooperation in combating terrorism in the region and elsewhere.Solih, the joint statement said, briefed Modi on the “dire economic situation facing the country as he takes office” and the two leaders discussed ways in which India can continue its development partnership, especially to help the new government in meeting its pledges to the people of the Maldives.

Modi assured Solih of India’s firm commitment in assisting the Maldives to achieve sustainable social and economic development, and conveyed New Delhi’s “readiness to extend help in every possible way”. Modi suggested both sides should meet at the earliest to “work out details as per requirements of the Maldives”. The statement said Solih highlighted the “pressing need for increased housing and infrastructure development” and for establishing water and sewerage systems in outlying islands of the archipelago with a population of about 450,000.

Solih, a 54-year-old veteran lawmaker, had already promised an “India first” policy as he works to restructure debt brought on by Yameen’s close embrace of China. Solih’s aides have said the Chinese debt could be more than $1.5 billion – more than a quarter of the country’s annual GDP.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 23:19 IST