India most infected by Covid-19 among Asian countries, leaves Turkey behind

india

Updated: May 29, 2020 08:27 IST

India has now become the most affected country by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) among its Asian peers, according to a website that tracks the number of cases across the world.

India has overtaken Turkey after nearly 7,000 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the country on Thursday, Worldometer said.

According to the Worldometer website, India and 165,386 cases in India till Thursday, which is more than any Asian country.

Turkey ranks second on the list of Asian countries with 160,979 cases, followed by Iran with 143,849 cases, China with 82,995 and Saudi Arabia with 80,185 cases.

Covid-19: What you need to know today

However, according to the Union health ministry, the number of infected people has increased to 158,333, while the death toll has risen to 4,531.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

India has also overtaken France in terms of number of patients. In France, there are 87,733 active cases of the coronavirus disease and in India, the number is 88,923.

However, India is better than France in term of the number of recoveries with 70,920 people sent home. France has 67,191 people who have recovered from the respiratory disease.