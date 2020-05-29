e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India most infected by Covid-19 among Asian countries, leaves Turkey behind

India most infected by Covid-19 among Asian countries, leaves Turkey behind

India has also overtaken France in terms of number of coronavirus disease patients. In France, there are 87,733 active cases of the coronavirus disease and in India, the number is 88,923.

india Updated: May 29, 2020 08:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Migrants from various states arrives at Danapur station to board a train to their native places during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, in Patna on May 28, 2020.
Migrants from various states arrives at Danapur station to board a train to their native places during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, in Patna on May 28, 2020. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo )
         

India has now become the most affected country by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) among its Asian peers, according to a website that tracks the number of cases across the world.

India has overtaken Turkey after nearly 7,000 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the country on Thursday, Worldometer said.

According to the Worldometer website, India and 165,386 cases in India till Thursday, which is more than any Asian country.

Turkey ranks second on the list of Asian countries with 160,979 cases, followed by Iran with 143,849 cases, China with 82,995 and Saudi Arabia with 80,185 cases.

Covid-19: What you need to know today

However, according to the Union health ministry, the number of infected people has increased to 158,333, while the death toll has risen to 4,531.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

India has also overtaken France in terms of number of patients. In France, there are 87,733 active cases of the coronavirus disease and in India, the number is 88,923.

However, India is better than France in term of the number of recoveries with 70,920 people sent home. France has 67,191 people who have recovered from the respiratory disease.

tags
top news
PM Modi had no conversation with Trump over border stand-off with China: Officials
PM Modi had no conversation with Trump over border stand-off with China: Officials
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally tops 1.65 lakh with highest single-day spike of 7,467 cases
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally tops 1.65 lakh with highest single-day spike of 7,467 cases
In lockdown 5.0, states ask for curbs only in containment zones
In lockdown 5.0, states ask for curbs only in containment zones
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
How last-minute intel thwarted joint mission by terror outfits
How last-minute intel thwarted joint mission by terror outfits
Copters, new gear to fight locust invasion amid warning in 16 states
Copters, new gear to fight locust invasion amid warning in 16 states
India most infected by Covid-19 among Asian countries, leaves Turkey behind
India most infected by Covid-19 among Asian countries, leaves Turkey behind
MobiKwik get pulled off by Google for Aarogya Setu link
MobiKwik get pulled off by Google for Aarogya Setu link
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In