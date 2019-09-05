e-paper
Watch: ‘India must tread delicate line on Kartarpur Corridor’: Ex-envoy I WorldView

Former diplomat Rajiv Dogra says “India needs to tread a delicate line on the Kartarpur Corridor over the next few months.”

india Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:05 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

Former diplomat Rajiv Dogra says “India needs to tread a delicate line on the Kartarpur Corridor over the next few months.” Speaking to Hindustan Times’ Foreign Editor Rezaul Laskar, Dogra said, “There is domestic compulsion to go ahead with the Kartarpur corridor due to strong Sikh sentiments. India may find itself in an awkward situation of having to agree to Pakistan’s demand to an unreasonable extent.” Watch the full video for all details.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 15:02 IST

