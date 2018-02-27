India, Nepal to hold joint exercise in Pithoragarh

India and Nepal would hold a joint exercise in Uttarakhand that will include training on jungle warfare, anti-terrorism combat as well as disaster response activities, the defence ministry sources in Kathmandu have said.

Nepal’s newly-appointed defence minister Ishwor Pokharel after assuming office on Monday signed an agreement to launch Surya Kiran Nepal - India Military Joint Exercise.

The 13th edition of the Nepal-India joint military exercise will be held in Pithoragarh in a couple of months. This is a regular military exercise being organised annually between the two armies, said the defence ministry sources. Last year, the 12th edition of Surya Kiran Military exercise was held in Kathmandu.

The military exercise will include training on jungle warfare, anti-terrorism combat as well as disaster response activities.

The announcement came days after Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat visited Nepal to attend a function being organised by the Nepal Army to mark the Army Day.