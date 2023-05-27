India to get new Parliament building: 10 things you should know about the complex

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the country's new parliament building in Delhi on Sunday. The building which was built at a cost of ₹971 crore, can accommodate 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 300 members in the Rajya Sabha.

Here are the 10 things that you should know about the new parliament building:

The new building is triangular in shape to ensure optimum space utilisation, according to the Central Vista Redevelopment Project’s website.

The new parliament will have a “constitution hall,” a new addition to the framework. It puts the citizens “at the heart of the democracy,” the Central Vista project website states.

The new complex is a “platinum-rated green building” with a focus on energy efficiency. It showcases India’s “commitment towards sustainable development.”

The new parliament is also ‘divyang-friendly’. It features a central lounge to complement the open courtyard and is meant for members to interact.

The theme of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is based on India’s national bird (peacock) and national flower (lotus) respectively.

The new complex has been designed in an “ultra-modern” fashion, geared with the latest communication technologies. It will also have larger committee rooms for enhanced efficiency.

The building carries a thoughtfully designed library to give a “superior experience” to the members of both Houses.

Materials used in the construction of the building have been sourced from across the country thus imbibing the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat."

The red and white sandstone used in the making of the building has been procured from Rajasthan's Sarmathura whereas Kesaria green stone, installed inside the Lok Sabha chamber, has been brought from Udaipur. The furniture was crafted in Mumbai and the materials used in sculpting the Ashoka Emblem were brought from Aurangabad and Jaipur.

It also used manufactured sand or M-sand from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana for creating a concrete mix for construction activities.

A view inside the new parliament building to be inaugurated by PM Modi on Sunday.(Government Sources)

