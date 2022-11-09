'Spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’: PM Modi on Kashi Tamil Sangam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he is enthusiastic about the month-long Kashi Tamil Sangam which will be held between November 16 and December 19. The programme is being organised to celebrate the age-old links between Tamil culture and Varanasi (formerly known as Kashi).

Taking to Twitter, Modi shared a Hindustan Times opinion piece written by Union minister L Murugan and said the programme will be a celebration of the spirit of the Tamil Language and culture.

“The Kashi Tamil Sangam is a programme I am particularly enthusiastic about. It will be a celebration of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and will also celebrate the beautiful Tamil language as well as culture,” the prime minister tweeted.

In the opinion piece, Murugan said the Kashi Tamil Sangam is an initiative to strengthen the bonds by focusing on connections between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi.

“An initiative of this nature and scale has not even been conceived in the history of Independent India, and, therefore, holds special significance as it is being held in the year India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,” he wrote.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will be the knowledge partners for the programme.

The Kashi Tamil Sangam is a programme I am particularly enthusiastic about. It will be a celebration of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and will also celebrate the beautiful Tamil language as well as culture. https://t.co/v7T0sXoqyw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2022

Last month, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Kashi Tamil Sangam shall be an ideal platform to understand the unity in India's civilizational assets through two historic centres of knowledge and culture.

The programme will be centred around a series of themes that cover various facets of knowledge - literature, ancient texts, philosophy, spirituality, music, dance, drama, yoga, Ayurveda, handlooms, handicrafts as well as modern innovations, trade exchanges, edutech and other gen-next technology etc, Pradhan said on October 20, news agency ANI reported.

"This shall be a unique learning experience for students, scholars, academics, practising professionals, etc. on various facets of Indian Knowledge Systems, Education & Training Practices, Arts & Culture, Language, and Literature," Pradhan said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON