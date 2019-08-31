India open to discuss outstanding issues with Pakistan bilaterally: S Jaishankar

india

India is willing to discuss outstanding issues with Pakistan bilaterally in an atmosphere free of terror and violence, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

The remark was made during the minister’s meeting with European Union Commissioner Christos Stylianides after the latter reiterated the EU’s stance that New Delhi and Islamabad need to re-open dialogue through diplomatic channels for the de-escalation of tensions in the Kashmir region.

The two leaders further shared their expectations for better governance and greater development in the regions of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, as well as their perspectives on the recent developments pertaining to the situation in Afghanistan and Iran.

“A good meeting with EU Commissioner @StylianidesEU. Discussed our perspectives on Afghanistan and Iran. Spoke of our expectations for better governance and more development in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh,” Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

“Underlined India’s openness to discuss other outstanding issues bilaterally with Pakistan in an atmosphere free of terror and violence,” he added.

Ever since Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status, Islamabad has downgraded bilateral relations with New Delhi by suspending trade, partially closing its airspace, banning of screening Indian cinemas and halting Samjhauta and Thar Express train services.

