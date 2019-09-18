e-paper
India open to selling part of Air India to foreign airline: reports

The government has moved about 300 billion rupees ($4.21 billion) of Air India’s debt to a separate holding company, leaving the carrier with roughly another 300 billion rupees of debt, the people said.

india Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:45 IST
Reuters
Reuters
New Delhi
The government will also likely invite preliminary bids for the carrier by Oct. 10, the sources added.
The government is open to selling a partial stake in debt-laden state-run carrier Air India to a foreign airline, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The government will also likely invite preliminary bids for the carrier by Oct. 10, the sources added.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 18:45 IST

