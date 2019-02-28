India-Pak tensions Live updates: Union cabinet to meet at 7 pm today

India has asked Pakistan to ensure immediate release and safe return of the IAF pilot who was missing in action after he engaged with Pakistani jets that violated Indian airspace on Wednesday morning.

Pakistan Army released a video that shows a blindfolded man, identifying himself as a Wing Commander-rank IAF officer and his service number. India has strongly objected to Islamabad putting out photographs and videos of the pilot.

A statement by the ministry of external affairs said the video was a “vulgar display”of an injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention .

10:00 am IST Cabinet meeting at 7 pm A Union Cabinet meeting will be held later today at 7, at Lok Kalyan Marg, reported news agency ANI.





9:35 am IST Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC, India retaliates strongly Pakistan violated the 2003 ceasefire agreement on Thursday along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, a defence official said, a day after Indian and Pakistani air forces engaged in the first aerial dogfight since the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. “At about 0600 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing small arms along LoC in Krishna Ghati Sector. The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively. The firing stopped at about 0700 hours,” defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said.





9:30 am IST NSA Ajit Doval and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talk over call: Report NSA Ajit Doval and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a telephonic conversation late last night. Pompeo said that the US supported India’s decision to take action against JeM terror camp on Pakistani soil, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.



