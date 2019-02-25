India, Pakistan leaders to come face to face at April international meet

Amid a breakdown of communication between India and Pakistan because of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, senior leaders from both sides will come face to face at a high-level international meet in early April, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The three-member Indian delegation to the 140th assembly of the International Parliamentary Union (IPU), the apex body of 178 national parliaments scheduled from April 6-10 in Qatar, will be led by Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh. India and Pakistan are among permanent members of IPU.

Among other issues, the meeting will discuss a draft resolution on “the non-admissibility of using mercenaries as means of undermining peace and violating human rights”.

One of the senior officials cited in the first instance said that New Delhi will not leave any stone unturned to highlight Pakistan’s “increasing role” in disturbing the peaceful situation in the subcontinent.

“Before going to Qatar, the ministry of external affairs will not only brief the delegates but provide them with talking points. We can also assume that India’s stated position vis-à-vis Pakistan and the recent terror attacks on Indian troops will be highlighted and the efforts to corner Pakistan in the international circles will continue,” the official said.

On April 7, it’s Standing Committee on Peace and International Security -- BJP MP Hari Babu Kambhampati as one of its members -- will debate on the draft resolution on the non-admissibility of using mercenaries. All IPU statutory bodies, including the Governing Council, Standing Committees, Committees on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians and on Middle-East Questions, as well as the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young MPs, will meet in Qatar.

Apart from the meeting on peace and security, this year’s theme for the general debate is parliaments as platforms to enhance education for peace, security and the rule of law.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 06:15 IST