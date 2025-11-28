India provides aid for Cyclone Ditwah victims in Sri Lanka

India on Friday handed over food items and essential relief supplies to help victims of Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka as Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and pledged more assistance to help those affected by the natural disaster. Sri Lanka deployed its military on Friday to carry out rescue and relief operations after floods and landslides across the island killed 56 people, with another 21 reported missing. The country, currently in its northeast monsoon season, has seen intensified rainfall due to Cyclone Ditwah, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said. People move through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Kaduwela on the outskirts of Colombo on November 28, 2025.(AFP)

Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains this week left 56 people dead and 21 missing in Sri Lanka – one of the worst weather-related disasters experienced by the country in recent years. Cyclone Ditwah hit the country’s eastern coast on Friday, bringing more rains.

“My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families,” Modi said on social media.

“In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief materials and vital HADR support under Operation Sagar Bandhu. We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves,” he said. “Guided by India’s Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to stand firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need.”

The Indian warships INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri, which were in Colombo for an international fleet review hosted by the Sri Lankan Navy, handed over relief materials, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said.

The two warships delivered 6.5 tonnes of rations and other essential relief items to assist families affected by the cyclone, the Indian high commission in Colombo said. “In this challenging moment, India stands firmly with the people of Sri Lanka, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the Neighbourhood First policy,” the mission said on social media.

The assistance to Sri Lanka was in keeping with India’s growing reputation as a first responder in natural disasters and a net security provider in the Indian Ocean region.

As the water level of several rivers continued to rise in Sri Lanka, the Disaster Management Centre warned people of low-lying areas to move to higher ground. A red level flood warning was issued for low-lying areas of the Kelani River valley.