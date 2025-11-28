Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to assist in Sri Lanka’s flood rescue efforts

Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant would be deployed in Sri Lanka’s flood rescue operations, officials said on Friday. Cyclonic Storm Ditwah has triggered floods in Sri Lanka, leaving thousands displaced.(Sourced)

The indigenous aircraft carrier had recently docked in Colombo for port calls on November 25-26 as part of preparations for the International Fleet Review 2025, scheduled for November 30, the Sri Lankan Navy said.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Ditwah hits Sri Lanka, leaving 46 dead; yellow alert in parts of Tamil Nadu| Top points

The Ministry of Defence officials said that INS Vikrant was formally requested for the use of its aircraft for ongoing rescue and relief operations amid severe weather conditions caused by the cyclonic storm Ditwah which hit the eastern Trincomalee area.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to floods and landslides in the island nation has risen to 56 and 21 remain missing as it announced a public holiday on Friday other than for those involved in essential services.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Ditwah intensifies; IMD issues warning for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

At least 46 deaths have been recorded within the past 72 hours as adverse weather conditions continue to affect the island, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said.

In view of the emergency situation, the government declared Friday as a public holiday other than for those involved in essential services.

Disaster management officials said that 43,991 people from 12,313 families have been affected by the extreme weather conditions.

The irrigation department warned residents in low-lying northern parts of Colombo near the Kelani River to evacuate, saying the area could face its worst flooding in the island nation's history.

ALSO READ | Thailand floods death toll jumps to 145; government faces mounting anger

“It is unlikely this situation will change. We expect the Kelani River’s water levels to exceed those recorded during the 2016 floods,” Director General Ajith Gunasekara told reporters.

He urged residents in vulnerable locations to secure essential items, including educational certificates, vehicle documents and valuables, before relocating to safer ground.

The central Matale district recorded the highest rainfall in the 24 hours ending 6 am Thursday, receiving 540 mm, authorities said.