'Cowardly, unconscionable': India condemns Pak strike on Kabul hospital that killed 400

India on Tuesday lashed out at Pakistan after strikes on a hospital in Afghanistan's Kabul left at least 400 people dead and over 250 injured. In a statement, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) called the strikes "barbaric, cowardly and unconscionable” and also accused Pakistan of trying to “dress up a massacre as a military operation”. Residents and volunteers inspect the site of a late-Monday airstrike at a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)

The government also said that the timing of the attack, in the holy month of Ramzan which is an auspicious time for Muslims, makes it even more reprehensible. “There is no faith, no law, and no morality that can justify the deliberate targeting of a hospital and its patients,” the MEA statement said.

The government further added that the attack was an assault on Afghanistan's sovereignity and “a direct threat to regional peace and stability”.

"It reflects Pakistan’s persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its repeated attempts to externalize internal failures through increasingly desperate acts of violence beyond its borders,” the statement said.

Death and devastation took over a hospital with 2,000-bed capacity in Kabul where a strike left 400 people dead on Tuesday. However, Pakistan has denied attacking the premises, claiming that it only targeted military establishments in Afghanistan.