India reacts to killing of journalists in Gaza: 'Shocking, deeply regrettable'

India on Wednesday said the killing of five journalists in an Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza was “shocking and deeply regrettable” and reiterated its condemnation of the loss of civilian lives in conflict. A combination image shows the journalists killed in Israeli strikes on Nasser hospital in the south of the Gaza Strip on August 25, 2025: (L-R) Mariam Abu Dagga, who the Associated Press said freelanced for the agency; Moaz Abu Taha, a freelance journalist who worked with several news organisations including occasionally contributing to Reuters and Mohammed Salama, who Qatar-based Al Jazeera said worked for the broadcaster.(REUTERS)

Twenty-one people, including five journalists working for international media, were killed when Israeli forces carried out a double strike on Nasser Hospital at Khan Yunis in southern Gaza on Monday.

"The killing of journalists is shocking and deeply regrettable. India has always condemned the loss of civilian lives in conflict,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries regarding the loss of lives of journalists in Khan Younis.

“We understand that the Israeli authorities have already instituted an investigation,” he said.

The five journalists who died had worked with Reuters, Associated Press, Al Jazeera and the Middle East Eye. A sixth journalist working for a newspaper was killed in a separate incident in Khan Younis on Monday.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) chief said four health workers were also killed in the attack on the hospital on Monday.

Israeli forces carried out a double strike, or a so-called “double tap”, on Nasser Hospital, with the second attack hitting the facility when rescuers arrived to help those targeted by the initial strike. The second strike was captured on camera, with footage showing rescuers and journalists being directly hit.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed the incident was a "tragic mishap" and said military authorities are conducting an investigation.

The latest deaths brings the number of journalists killed in Gaza since the start of the war in October 2023 to nearly 200. Israel has banned international journalists from entering the Gaza Strip independently since the start of the war.

India had initially expressed solidarity with Israel after Hamas’ terror attacks in October 2023 in line with the country's “zero tolerance” policy for terrorism. After a pushback from Arab states, New Delhi adopted a more nuanced position.

In addition to calling for an end to the hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy aimed at a two-state solution, India has called for the release of all hostages taken by Hamas and unfettered access to Gaza for providing humanitarian assistance.