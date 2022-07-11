India records 16,678 new Covid cases, 26 deaths in 24 hours

India on Monday recorded a drop of 8 percent in the daily Covid cases as compared to a day before with 16,678 fresh cases - taking the overall tally to 43,639,329. On Sunday, the country had registered 18,257 cases. According to the union health ministry, the country registered a total of 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official count of the fatalities to 52,5454.

A total of 14,629 people have recovered in the last 24 hours - with the recovery standing at 98.50 percent, as per the latest health bulletin.

Also read: Covid-19: China's Shanghai says new Omicron subvariant found

India's active caseload currently stands over 1.30 lakh - accounting for 0.30 percent of the total cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 5.99 percent.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,78,266 samples were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

India's vaccine coverage has reached the 198-crore mark. Over 3.74 crore first doses and over 2.51 crore second doses have been administered for the age group of 12 to 14. Over 6.06 crore first doses and more than 4.96 crore second doses have been given to the 15 to 18 age group, as per the government data. Meanwhile, over 4.30 crore precaution doses (booster shots) have been given to people above 60 years of age, healthcare workers, and frontline workers.

Experts are alert after a new sub-variant of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the Covid-19 last week.