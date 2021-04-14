India records 184,372 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; huge spike in active cases, daily fatalities above 1,000

India recorded the highest-single day jump of 184,372 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19 ) on Wednesday, which took the country’s total infection tally past 13.87 million, according to the latest figures released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The daily toll from the viral disease has gone up to 1,027. This is the first time in over five months that the fatalities have crossed the 1000-mark.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

The active Covid-19 caseload, which accounts for 9.24% of total confirmed cases in the country, also witnessed a huge spike and breached the 1,365,700-mark after more than 1 lakh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. “The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala cumulatively account for 68.85% of India’s total active cases,” the health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The grim figures come on the last day of ‘Tika Utsav’ (vaccination festival) during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for mass participation in the immunisation drive across the country.

As Maharashtra continues to contribute the most number of daily cases, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government on Tuesday announced a fresh set of restrictions to curb the spread of the viral disease. Wednesday onwards, prohibitory orders under Section 144 that prevent the assembly of more than five people have been imposed in Maharashtra, which recorded over 60,000 cases in a single day on Tuesday. The state is also observing a night curfew from 8pm to 7am, during which the citizens can’t step out without a valid reason and only essential services are allowed to operate. As people show laxity, the Maharashtra government has levied a fine of ₹500 for not wearing masks in public places.

It must be noted that according to an estimation based on an epidemiological parameter known as the effective reproduction number, or R(t), which for India at the moment is estimated to be around 1.5-1.6, every two people in the country infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, on average, pass on the coronavirus (Covid-19) to at least three more people.

As April witnessed multiple meetings of the Centre to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country, on Wednesday too, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will discuss with governors and lieutenant governors of all states and union territories about the pandemic situation across all regions.