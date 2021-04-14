'Tika Utsav' ends today, over 25 lakh doses administered on day 3

The four-day-long 'Tika Utsav', started on the suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will end on Wednesday. It was started on April 11 to speed up the nationwide vaccination drive and check a resurgent coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

More than 25 lakh vaccine doses were administered on the third day of the 'Tika Utsav' on Tuesday, taking the cumulative number of vaccines given in the country so far to 11,10,33,925, the Union health ministry said. On Monday, the second day of the vaccination festival, more than 37 lakh Covid-19 doses were administered to eligible beneficiaries, the health ministry's data showed.

On the first day of 'Tika Utsav', nearly 30 lakh vaccine doses were administered and the Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) also saw an increase of 18,800.

PM Modi called 'Tika Utsav' the beginning of the second big war against the coronavirus pandemic and urged for maximum inoculations among eligible age groups.

“We have to move towards optimum utilisation of the country’s vaccination capacity. This is a way to augment our capacity,” he said in a blog post addressed to the citizens.

Inoculating as many people as possible is one of the effective ways to counter the spread of Covid-19, according to health experts and the government. On Tuesday, the Centre approved fast-tracking of approvals to vaccines which have already been cleared for emergency use by major health bodies in other countries.

This step will give a boost to the ongoing vaccination drive by bringing in more vaccines to the country. Currently, Covaxin and Covishield are being used at different CVCs and India's drugs regulator has also given a nod to Russia's Sputnik V for emergency use.

PM Modi, in his interaction with chief ministers last week over Covid-19 situation, proposed a four-day 'Tika Utsav' to ensure maximum participants in the vaccination drive. At present, those above 45 years of age are eligible to get the anti-Covid shot.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and the vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.