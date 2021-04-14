LIVE: South Korea reports 731 new Covid-19 cases
India on Tuesday witnessed a marginal fall in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as 161,736 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the caseload to over 13.68 million, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. Nearly 880 people died while 97,168 were discharged during this period taking the death toll and total recoveries to 171,058 and 12,253,697 respectively, the updated showed. The country's active caseload has now climbed to 1,264,698.
The ministry also said on Tuesday that ten states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh have seen a rise in their daily cases and accounted for almost 81 per cent of the cases recorded across India.
Maharashtra- which is the worst hit state from the pandemic, registered another spike of 60,212 new Covid-19 disease cases on Tuesday, as per the state health department's bulletin, pushing the caseload to over 3.51 million. With a view to curb the spread of the disease, the Maha-Vikas Aghadi led government in the state decided to impose section 144 across Maharashtra from tonight 8pm till May 1 7am and all essential services will be exempted between 7am and 8pm. Making this announcement during a press briefing, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday urged residents to not venture out of their homes unless almost necessary.
Delhi on Tuesday added the highest ever single day spike of 13,468 new Covid-19 cases with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal pointing out the current wave of infections in the national capital is very severe and the youth and children are most affected by it. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal also requested the Centre to cancel the upcoming CBSE board exams as the exam centres can turn into massive Covid hotspots.
The global Covid-19 tally, meanwhile, has climbed over 138 million with 2,971,864 deaths and 111,032,185 recoveries, according to figures given by worldometers.
APR 14, 2021 07:37 AM IST
South Korea reports 731 new coronavirus cases
South Korea reported 731 new coronavirus disease cases on Tuesday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency as the country is fighting to control the number of cases with increased testing and vaccination.
