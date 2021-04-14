CBSE Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 exams postponed, says govt after PM Modi’s Covid review meet

The central government on Wednesday announced cancellation of CBSE board exams for Class 10 and postponed Class 12 exams which were scheduled for May-June in the wake of Coronavirus crisis, officials said.

The revised dates will be announced after June 1, officials said.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The meeting was attended by Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', education secretary and other officials.

The exams were originally scheduled for May and June.

Many chief ministers had written to PM Modi seeking postponement of the Class 10 and 12 board exams in the wake of rising number of Covid-19 cases. The letter request came from Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

In his letter to Pokhriyal, Singh pointed to the prevailing Covid-19 situation and stressed that "it would only be appropriate that a decision is taken forthwith to postpone the Class 10 and 12 Board examinations".

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had also written to PM Modi, urging that the board exams should be deferred.

