CBSE 12th board exam 2021: When will new dates be announced?

The fresh dates of CBSE Class 12 exams, which were scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 14, will be announced after June 1, following a review of the Covid-19 situation, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Wednesday. A notice of at least 15 days will be given to the students before the start of the examinations so that there is no inconvenience to the students, the minister said. In this case, the exams will not be conducted before June 15, the Centre has indicated.

In a crucial decision taken at a meeting, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the education minister, the government on Wednesday cancelled CBSE class 10 exams 2021 and decided that the result of CBSE class 10 students will be prepared on the basis of an internal assessment which will be devised by the Board. If a candidate is not satisfied with that evaluation, they will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam, if and when exams are held.

But for class 12 exams, the situation is trickier as admission to colleges outside India will be partially depending on that. Hence, the government has decided to review the situation once again on June 1, and the new dates will be announced 15 days after the government decides to go ahead with the exams.

The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021





As fresh Covid-19 infections are on the rise, several states are either postponing or cancelling their state board exams. The impact of the second wave of the pandemic is not uniform in the states, but since CBSE is an all-India Board exam, it has to be held simultaneously; the Board can't conduct exams in some states now and in others later.

In February, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced the exam dates giving three months time to the students for preparation. The Board also kept the entire date sheet shorter this time — for 39 days. Two-shift exams were also planned.

However, with the cases rising sharply, state chief ministers urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the situation and find an alternative to conducting exams as that would put students' lives in danger.



