India records 21,566 new Covid cases in 24 hours, active cases near 1.50 lakh

India on Thursday reported 21,566 fresh infections of coronavirus in a day, taking the total tally to 43,825,185. With this, the country's active cases are now nearing the 1.50 lakh mark. Currently, the active caseload stands at 1,48,881 - or 0.34 percent of cumulative cases.

According to the union health ministry data, India reported 45 deaths due to the virus in the past 24 hours - taking the total fatalities count to 5,25,870. Meanwhile, a total of 18,294 people recovered in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate in the country stands at 98.46 percent.

While the daily positivity rate stands at 4.25 percent, the weekly positivity rate is at 4.51 percent.

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded the milestone 200 crore mark. In the 12-14 age group, 3.82 crore people have gotten their first doses and 2.66 crore the second. Over 6.09 crore people in the 15-18 age group have gotten their first doses and more than 5.03 crore their second. Over 4.68 crore precautionary doses have been given to people above 60, healthcare workers, and frontline workers, and over 1.66 crore to those between 18 and 59.

A total of 87.11 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far with 5,07,360 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours.

The Centre on Wednesday reviewed the Covid-19 surge in nine states - Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh. The union health ministry said that the nine states will “have to monitor and report district-wise cases of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI) on a daily basis”.

