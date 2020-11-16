e-paper
Steep decline in daily Covid-19 numbers; recovery rate above 93%

Steep decline in daily Covid-19 numbers; recovery rate above 93%

New recoveries outnumbering fresh Covid-19 cases every 24-hour cycle has improved the recovery rate to 93.09 per cent, the Union health ministry said.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 09:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for coronavirus infection at a hospital in New Delhi on Sunday.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT Photo)
         

The number of daily coronavirus disease cases (Covid-19) in India fell further to 30,548 on Monday, according to the Union health ministry update at 8 am. The nationwide tally stands at 8,845,127.

There have been 435 fresh fatalities, which took the death toll up to 130,070, health ministry data showed.

The number of active cases stayed below the five lakh-mark on Monday too. 8,249,579 patients have been discharged from the hospitals so far, Monday’s update showed.

India has been recording a decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases over the past weeks.

On Monday morning, the ministry said that India continues to have one of the lowest cases per million population globally. “Fifteen states and union territories have cases per million lower than the national average,” it tweeted.

Meanwhile, the testing of samples has been touching new heights. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 12,56,98,525 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till November 15. “Of these 8,61,706 samples were tested yesterday,” it further said.

National capital Delhi has been a particular area of concern for the government. On Sunday, Union home minister Amit Shah held a meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation and announced a slew of steps, including making available 300 additional ICU beds, double the number of daily RT-PCR tests and a house-to-house survey in the entire national capital.

Shah also said some of the hospitals under the municipal corporations of Delhi will be converted into dedicated Covid-19 hospitals.

Doctors and paramedics of paramilitary forces will also be flown in to be deployed in the national capital to deal with the shortage of manpower, he added. The number of tests too will be doubled.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said that India has been reporting less than 50,000 new daily cases of Covid-19 for more than eight days now - a trend which assumes wider significance as many countries in Europe and America continue to see a surge in their daily numbers.

New recoveries outnumbering fresh Covid-19 cases every 24-hour cycle has also improved the recovery rate to 93.09 per cent, it added.

