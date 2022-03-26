India records 4,100 Covid deaths in 24 hours with backlog numbers added

With backlog numbers added, India recorded 4,100 coronavirus-linked deaths in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data showed, as 1,660 new patients were reported (marginally lower than the previous day). The latest jump in the number of deaths takes the overall figure to 5,20,855. The country has been recording less than 100 deaths in a day since Monday.

It's not yet clear which states have revised the Covid data.