India records lowest Covid-19 fatalities in 8 months

India on Monday recorded 145 fresh fatalities due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which is the lowest in eight months, according to Union health ministry data.

The country wide death toll has reached 1,52,419, health ministry's Covid-19 dashboard showed at 8 am. The recoveries have crossed 1.02 crore.

As India is recording a fall in the number of Covid-19 cases, a total of 13,788 infections were reported on Monday. The number of cases have been falling over the last week. In fact, the daily new cases have been below 20,000 for the past 11 days.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 18,70,93,036 samples have been tested till January 17 with 5,48,168 samples being tested on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's largest vaccination drive against the pandemic on Saturday. Over two lakh people were inoculated on the first day, the health ministry said.

"2,07,229 people were vaccinated on day one - the highest day one vaccination number in the world; higher than the US, UK and France on day one," said Dr Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary of Union Health Ministry at a press briefing on Sunday.

The Centre stated that the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.