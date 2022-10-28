Home / India News / India records over 2k Covid cases again after a drop. Updates here

India records over 2k Covid cases again after a drop. Updates here

Published on Oct 28, 2022 10:30 AM IST

A total of 1,42,704 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the data shows.

ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin

India on Friday recorded an increase in the daily coronavirus cases with 2,208 fresh infections. While on Thursday the country reported 1,112 cases, on Tuesday and Wednesday, India saw a big drop in the daily tally with 862 and 830 cases respectively. The total cases currently stand at 4,46,49,088. According to the health ministry data, the death toll stands at 5,28,999. The active cases comprise 0.05 percent of the total infections at 19,398.

Meanwhile, the national recovery rate has increased to 98.77 percent with a total of 4,41,00,691 people having recovered so far, according to the health ministry. While the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.55 percent, the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.12 percent.

India's Covid vaccination coverage exceeded 219.60 Cr (2,19,60,45,500) with 1,60,714 people being vaccinated in the last 24 hours. In the 12-14 age group, 4.12 crore people have gotten their first doses and 3.23 crores the second. Over 6.20 crore people in the 15-18 age group have gotten their first doses and more than 5.33 crore second doses.

