‘Attempt to hoodwink world’: India rejects Pakistan’s accusation over Balochistan school bus attack

India on Monday strongly denied Pakistan’s allegations of Indian involvement in the Khuzdar incident, calling the claims baseless. External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswa.(PTI File)

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the accusations, saying Pakistan uses such tactics to divert attention from its own issues. India also expressed condolences for the loss of lives in the incident.

“India rejects the baseless allegations made by Pakistan regarding Indian involvement with the incident in Khuzdar earlier today. India condoles the loss of lives in all such incidents. However, in order to divert attention from its reputation as the global epicenter of terrorism and to hide its own gross failings, it has become second nature for Pakistan to blame India for all its internal issues. This attempt to hoodwink the world is doomed to fail,” Jaiswal said in a statement.

Pakistan accused India of involvement in a suspected suicide attack on a school bus in Balochistan’s Khuzdar city on Wednesday morning, which left four children dead.

Around 40 students were on board the bus headed to an army-run school in Khuzdar when the explosion occurred, with several sustaining injuries.

Pakistan’s military and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were quick to condemn the attack and blamed “Indian terror proxies” for the incident, though no evidence was provided to support the claim.

“Planners, abettors and executors of this cowardly Indian sponsored attack will be hunted down and brought to justice,” the military’s media wing said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast, which echoes one of Pakistan’s deadliest attacks, a 2014 assault on a military school in Peshawar that killed over 130 children.

That attack was claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a radical Islamist group. In recent years, separatist violence has increased in Balochistan.

In March, the Baloch Liberation Army, a separatist militant group, destroyed a railway track, took train passengers hostage, and killed 31 people.